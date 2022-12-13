Woodline Partners LP Invests $1.52 Million in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,932,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares in the last quarter.

JWSM opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

