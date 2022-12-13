Woodline Partners LP Invests $1.54 Million in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 409,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANNX. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth about $3,410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 245,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 192,727 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANNX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

