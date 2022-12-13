Woodline Partners LP Invests $1.97 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,562,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 19.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 549.6% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 945,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $9,620,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $9,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCB opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

