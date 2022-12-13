Woodline Partners LP Invests $1.99 Million in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,940,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.