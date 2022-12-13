Woodline Partners LP Invests $2.10 Million in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

