Woodline Partners LP Invests $2.91 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Axonics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Up 1.2 %

AXNX opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Axonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

