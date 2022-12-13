Woodline Partners LP Invests $879,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

