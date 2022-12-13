Woodline Partners LP Lowers Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,759 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Altice USA by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 495,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

