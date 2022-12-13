Woodline Partners LP Lowers Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,724 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in IMARA were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.
IMARA Stock Performance
IMRA stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity at IMARA
IMARA Profile
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
