Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 428,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.