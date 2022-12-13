Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,020,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,433,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,271,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEAU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.