Woodline Partners LP Makes New $2 Million Investment in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,491,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,487,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PWUP opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

