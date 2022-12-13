Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLIN stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

