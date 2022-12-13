Woodline Partners LP Purchases 249,007 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 818,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,007 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

