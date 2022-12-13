Woodline Partners LP Purchases 51,122 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Velocity Acquisition by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,225,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,184 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 292.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 981,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 731,585 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 793,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 146,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Velocity Acquisition by 2,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 322,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VELO opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

