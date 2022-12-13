Woodline Partners LP Purchases 80,000 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

ARYD opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

