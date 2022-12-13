Woodline Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,130 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, Director Deepak Srivastava bought 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,435 shares in the company, valued at $968,331. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin bought 2,492,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,479,309.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,078,860 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deepak Srivastava bought 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,331. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

TNYA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

