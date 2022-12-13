Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,316 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,734,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,186,838.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ THRX opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

