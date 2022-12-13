Woodline Partners LP Sells 156,463 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,463 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

