Woodline Partners LP Sells 1,993 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BURL stock opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $295.30.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

