Woodline Partners LP Sells 19,934 Shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Bionomics were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Bionomics Limited has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

