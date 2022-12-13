Woodline Partners LP Sells 336,851 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,851 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

NGM stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $440.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 35,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 51,046 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,468.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,468.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 35,997 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 318,010 shares of company stock worth $1,474,485 over the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

