Woodline Partners LP Sells 38,087 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,087 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,589.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $155.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.