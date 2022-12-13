Woodline Partners LP Takes $853,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $345.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $709.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

