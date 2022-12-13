Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Westpark Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ADTN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

