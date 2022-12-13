Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 250,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 183,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 535,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DTRT opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Featured Stories

