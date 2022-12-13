Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in EG Acquisition by 33.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 237,812 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EG Acquisition by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the second quarter worth $350,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

EG Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. EG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

