Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCM opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.