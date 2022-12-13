Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,897 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

