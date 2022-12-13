Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,158,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644,274 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 634.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,984 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 643,579 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 384,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Seelos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SEEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

