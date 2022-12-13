Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,101 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.09.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.