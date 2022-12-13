WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in November

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WRIT Media Group Price Performance
Shares of WRIT Media Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. WRIT Media Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WRIT Media Group (WRIT)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.