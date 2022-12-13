WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in November

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WRIT Media Group Price Performance

Shares of WRIT Media Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. WRIT Media Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

WRIT Media Group Company Profile

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

