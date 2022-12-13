WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WXXWY opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

