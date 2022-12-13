Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in November

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.
About Wynn Macau
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMY)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.