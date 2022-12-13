Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 95.5% in November

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

About Xcel Brands

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.