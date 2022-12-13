Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

XBIO stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 445.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

