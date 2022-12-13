Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,255,700 shares, an increase of 369.6% from the November 15th total of 480,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,326.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of XJNGF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

