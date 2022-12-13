XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 26,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,580.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 16,600 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 26,441 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $456,107.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,580.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648.

NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. XOMA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $26.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

