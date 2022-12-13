XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, a growth of 22,740.9% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPAX opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPAX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 10,068.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

