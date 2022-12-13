Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Update

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,700 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xperi by 96.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 445,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

About Xperi

Shares of XPER stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

