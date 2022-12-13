Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
