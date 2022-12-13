Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in November

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
Yangarra Resources stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.16.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangarra Resources (YGRAF)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.