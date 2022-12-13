Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 36.5% in November

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Yangarra Resources stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.