Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in November

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the November 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Stock Performance

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock stock opened at 1.72 on Tuesday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 12-month low of 1.72 and a 12-month high of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 13.30 to 22.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Company Profile

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company researchs, develops, produces, and sells optical fiber and cable products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Optical Fibres and Optical Fibre Preforms, and Optical Fibre Cables segments.

