Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YARIY. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.67.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.