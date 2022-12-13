Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on YARIY. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.67.
Yara International ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.04.
Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.