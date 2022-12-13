YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKY opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $103.51.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

