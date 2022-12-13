Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 602.2% in November

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 602.2% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,920,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 225,108 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,207,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.43. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

