Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance
YOKEY opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
