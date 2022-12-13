Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

YOKEY opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation, Measuring Instruments, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

