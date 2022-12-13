Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 4,950.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

YOTA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yotta Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Yotta Acquisition by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,375,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

