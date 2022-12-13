Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

