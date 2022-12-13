Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
