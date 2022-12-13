Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuzhou Group Price Performance

Shares of YUZHF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Yuzhou Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, Hotel Operation, and Others. The company develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties.

